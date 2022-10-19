Drew Barrymore Says She’s “Not A Person Who Needs Sex”

Drew Barrymore to her children: “I will never be their friend” 1:09

(CNN) –– Drew Barrymore shared her views on love and sex after going through a divorce.

The also television presenter recently clarified on her blog the misconception that she is not a fan of sex.

“The other day I walked into an exercise class and a woman said to me, ‘You look like Drew Barrymore, except you seem to have mental wellbeing and also…she hates sex!'” Barrymore wrote.

“I didn’t know what this woman was talking about,” the actress continued. “After a few days I found out that somehow it was because of a comment I made on the show about how abstaining from sex for six months didn’t seem like that long to me, because at my age and with my life experience it just it is not”.

Barrymore explained that the conversation occurred because an unnamed famous actor (but “who is considered a heartthrob”) said he “abstained from sex for six months as part of a character he was working on.”

At 48, Barrymore wrote, she now has “very different feelings about intimacy” than she did when she was growing up. The actress and businesswoman said that she has focused on her role as the mother of the two daughters she had with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. And she added that she has not been in an intimate relationship since they broke up in 2016.

“I’m in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll be in a relationship… But it just hasn’t been my priority,” Barrymore wrote. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out and engage with people on that level. I’m someone who is deeply committed to cultivating how girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman should function in this world!” ”.

He also dismissed the theory that he hates sex.

“So for the record, I don’t hate sex!” Barrymore wrote. “I have finally reached the epiphany that love and sex are just not the same thing. I have sought all my life to be a calm woman and not a bombastic party girl.