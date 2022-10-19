Don’t they go with Urias anymore? The 2 Dodgers stars who could leave the team to save $34 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the 2022 MLB Playoffs and two stars could leave the team to save $34 million. Don’t they go with Julio Urías anymore?

When Los Angeles Dodgers he needed them most with a key at-bat to keep them alive in the MLB Playoffs 2022, these two stars were conspicuous by their absence. Although they have the option of continuing with the Californian team, the experts do not rule out that they will not play with Julius Uriah.

Cody Bellinger had the projection of becoming one of the best players in the MLB after winning the Rookie of the Year award and the Most Valuable Player of the National League in 2017 and 2019, respectively. However, the two-time Major League All-Star began to slip back and became one of the worst hitters in 2021 with an OPS+ (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 44: 56 points below average.

Such was the drop in Bellinger’s performance that Dave Roberts decided to drop him from the starting lineup in the last two games against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB Playoffs Division Series. Cody is eligible to play one more season in Los Angeles Dodgers for salary arbitration and would win US$18.1 million. So MLB.com’s Juan Toribio wondered: “Do the Dodgers want to pay that much money to someone they don’t trust enough to start crucial postseason games?”

With men on second and third base, justin turner he grounded out on first base to close out the top of the seventh inning. The Dodgers left players in scoring position and then came the onslaught of San Diego Padres to win Game 4 5-3 and eliminate the Los Angeles team. The third baseman failed again in the Playoffs and was also questioned to continue playing alongside Julio Urías and company in MLB 2023.

The 2 Dodgers stars who would leave the team to save $34 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a $16 million team option, including a $2 million buyout, for Justin Turner continues with the franchise in the MLB 2023. The two-time All-Star will be 38 years old next season and with 6 hits in 47 at-bats that he had in the last two Postseasons, according to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio, the Californian team has Max Muncy and prospect Michael Vargas, players who could replace the third baseman. If the team led by Julio Urías in victories (17) during MLB 2022 decides not to continue with Cody Bellinger and Turner some US$34 million would be saved.