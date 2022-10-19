Do you remember them? These are the presenters who left Salvadoran television

Kathya Carranza, Salvador Castellano, Roberto Acosta and Georgina Cisneros are some of the many presenters who decided to move away from TV to undertake new projects.

At the time they were the most popular figures of salvadoran television, managed to connect with the audience and be an example to follow for many generations; however, one day they left the sets and the cameras to undertake new projects.

However, despite having moved away from the small screen, their names continue to resonate among the Cuscatleco public, since these celebrities remain active on social networks, where they share their most pleasant moments and what they do every day.

During their fruitful and enviable career on television, they stood out as news anchors, entertainers and hosts of youth, entertainment and even sports programs.

Therefore, at the time of announcing their withdrawal from the sets, they moved thousands of viewers who had become accustomed to tuning in to them every day and seeing them in action.

Some of them definitively closed their chapter on television and others decided to move away temporarily to spend time with their family, travel and fulfill other dreams and projects.

That is why here we make a count of the drivers who left their mark on the small screen and who continue to be remembered by their loyal followers.

Salvador Castilian

Salvador Castellanos retires from channel 21. Photo: courtesy Salvador Castellanos

After 42 years in front of the cameras and more than 12 years as presenter of Telenoticias 21, Salvador Castellano ended his stage on Salvadoran television on August 31, 2022 and said goodbye to his faithful audience who accompanied him on each of the broadcasts. .

Katya Carranza

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/kathyacarranza/

After 23 years informing the audience, the renowned presenter of Noticias 4 Vision, Kathya Carranza, brought tears to her faithful viewers on April 30, 2021 when she said goodbye to the set to undertake her personal projects. That moment was recorded in networks, since the famous one overflowed in tears in the last broadcast as a news presenter. Currently, her fans ask her to come back.

Maria Jose Ulloa

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/majoulloa_/

“I give to God, what he himself gave me, a project that I came to with great enthusiasm, but unexpectedly ended,” wrote María José Ulloa, on August 31, 2022, after saying goodbye to Noticias 4 Visión, where she stood out as a presenter.

Robert Acosta

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CLNw6uTD5pN/

After having said goodbye to “Llévatelo” in March of this year, Acosta returned as host of the Sunday program “Prendi2”; however, it did not last long, as due to several media scandals in which he was involved, he suddenly and unexpectedly walked away from television.

Gaby Serrano

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/gabyserrra/

The beautiful host of “Play”, Gaby Serrano, surprised all her fans on June 17, 2022 when she reported that she was saying goodbye to the youth program that saw her grow professionally. That caused sadness among her followers and her setmates, but she stated that it is not a goodbye forever, but a see you soon.

Marco Vega

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/marcovega__/

For a long time, Marco Vega brought joy and fun to viewers through Play, but in May of this year he stopped being part of the staff of the youth program that is broadcast on channel 2. His departure was very sad for his fans, since They had gotten used to seeing him cheering every afternoon.

Josefina Mercado (Eunice Sanchez)

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/josefina_mercadotv/

His charisma, love and enthusiasm made him harvest more than 30 years of artistic career in the national show business. Her peculiar character “Josefina Mercado” was part of various entertainment programs on television, where she captured thousands of followers and fans. However, in April 2022 she ended her chapter on Salvadoran TV to start another facet in New York, United States.

Ale Costa

PHOTO: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://instagram.com/alecostasv?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

On March 31 of this year, Ale Costa closed her cycle on the small screen by saying goodbye to the program “De mujer a mujer” on channel 33, where she worked for more than 8 years. The presenter had announced that that day would be her last show, so she, between nostalgia and memories, said goodbye to all her fans, her viewers, to undertake new projects.

Georgina Cisneros

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/lageorgina/

With her beauty and good sense of humor, she captivated thousands of viewers on the morning show “Hello El Salvador” for several years, but at the end of 2020 she decided to move away from the spotlight to dedicate herself to caring for her son. However, in 2021 she returned to national TV through the program “Liberadas”; however, the time she spent on the set was very short, as she once again withdrew from the media.

Tuty Santamaria

Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/tutysantamaria/

“El Sótano”, “Fuera de Línea” (YSKL), “Fanaticos +” and Cool FM 89.3., were part of the radio and television programs where Tuty Santamaría stood out as presenter and host for a long time. Her joy and her charisma made her audience keep an eye on her, even on social networks. But a couple of months ago she revealed that she would be taking a break from her work to take care of her baby. She so far she has not returned to TV.