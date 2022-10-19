Diego Vázquez on taking Rougier to the Honduran National Team: “For now I will not call him, maybe in the future”
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Argentine goalkeeper jonathan rougier has the doors open to join the Honduran National Team soon, his name will finally not be in the call-up of the Honduran National Team for the friendlies against the World Cup players Qatar and Saudi Arabia on October 27 and 30, respectively.
Diego Vázquez, coach of the Bicolor, ruled out the goalkeeper from Motagua for these commitments, however very soon he could surprise himself. “I haven’t finished passing the list yet, I’m missing some guys and others from MLS. But for now I won’t call him, Jonathan is a great goalkeeper, I’m not going to call him, maybe in the future”.
“We have had four goalkeepers and they have done well, Yoni is a great goalkeeper, he is Honduran and can be taken into account. When every player is available he can be summoned just like Yustin Arboleda”, he quoted the Radio Cadena Voces program ‘Minuto 90’.
Jonathan Rougier has been a naturalized Honduran since August 2021 and a foreigner has not been summoned since 2004 when the Brazilians Denilson Costa and Marcelo Ferreira were called.
The opportunity was opened for the 34-year-old goalkeeper due to the absence of Edrick Menjívar on the payroll for the commitments to be held in Marbella, Spain, against the Qataris and in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates against the Saudis.
And it is that the Olimpia players will not be present in said matches because in that week the title of the Concacaf League will be played against Alajuelense of Costa Rica, precisely on October 26 and November 2.
Rougier arrived in the Honduran National League in 2017 under Diego Vázquez at Motagua. ‘La Barbie’ knows him perfectly, but he will have to wait.
The goalkeeper, who has earned the respect of the Honduran soccer environment for his prolific career since he set foot on Catracho soil, is a native of Villa Elisa, Entre Ríos, Argentina and was born on October 29, 1987.
Rougier made his juniors at Club Atlético Colón, but never made his debut with the first team. In 2009 he had his first professional experience after being promoted to the first team of Boca Unidos, a team that played in the Primera B Nacional.
For the 2011 season he became a player for Textil Mandiyú, with whom he managed to play 7 games and the following year he signed for Defensores de Pronunciación, with which he managed to ascend to the Federal Tournament A in 2015.
With ‘Depro’ he achieved stability and was able to play more than 100 times for the club. There he remained until 2016, and then, in 2017, he signed for Motagua of the Honduran National League where he has settled in the starting position, being captain and having a role of quite high importance in the Honduran institution.
Jonathan Rougier in the National League defending the elastic of the eagles has more than 180 games and has won four national titles and a Super Cup.