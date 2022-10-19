Daniel Craig’s daughter also shows off her license to show off her style

EFE Latam Videos

Peruvians will be able to travel without a visa to the United Kingdom from next November

Lima, Oct 18 (EFE).- Peruvian citizens will be able to travel as tourists and for short stays to the United Kingdom without the need for a visa from next November 9, the British ambassador in Lima, Gavin Cook, reported on Tuesday. “I am very pleased that we have finally achieved it,” Cook said at a press conference in which he noted that “it has been a process that the embassy has been promoting for several years.” The diplomat added that the decision applies to Peruvians “who want to do tourism, short trips, business, visits to their loved ones and medical care,” for a maximum period of six months. The visa requirement will be maintained for long-stay trips and to settle permanently in the United Kingdom, Cook said before promising that he will seek to “continue to bring his country closer to Peru.” The ambassador reported that during the last 12 months, 4,000 visas were granted to Peruvians who traveled to the United Kingdom and that 50,000 British tourists arrive in Peru each year. “This is just the beginning of another great chapter in our fantastic relationship,” he emphasized before saying that it is also “fantastic news” for the Peruvian community in the United Kingdom because it will allow “bringing families, friends, and friends closer together.” Finally, the ambassador maintained that this decision begins “to write a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Peru and the United Kingdom”, since “it represents more opportunities to continue forging a broader and closer relationship.” After knowing the information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru said on Twitter that it is “good news” and that the measure will contribute “to further boost trade and investment opportunities.” “The British decision shows the high level reached in the bilateral relationship as strategic, preferential and reliable partners, facilitating and increasing the trips of Peruvians to the United Kingdom for visits of up to six months,” he remarked. Since March 2016, Peruvian citizens can enter the Schengen area without a visa for up to 90 days, of which the United Kingdom is not a part, but it does include 26 countries of the European Union (EU), plus Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland. The EU has informed, however, that from the middle of next year it will reinforce its migratory control, for which a permit granted by the “European Travel Information and Authorization System” (ETIAS) will be requested, which It can be processed online, it will be valid for 3 years and it will be used for multiple entries. The decision of the United Kingdom in relation to Peru was announced a day after a similar measure was known for Colombia, as announced by the president of that country, Gustavo Petro. (c) EFE Agency