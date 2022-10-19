“Canelo” Álvarez would have run Grupo Firme from his daughter’s party

Photos circulate on networks of Eduin Caz and company not only attended as guests, they were also entertaining the party and setting the atmosphere in the XV of Canelo’s daughter. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports.

The XV years of Emily, the eldest daughter of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez they have not gone unnoticed by anyone, because in addition to the luxury and the celebrities who were present during the celebration, a moment of tension has come to light that would have occurred between the father of the quinceañera and two of the most important artists of the regional genre : Carín León and Grupo Firme.

Let us remember that Eduin Caz and company not only attended as guests, they were also entertaining the party and setting the atmosphere; same case of León, who made an exception for the boxer, since he does not usually give private shows.

Although at first everything was going great, late at night the alcohol would have done its thing in Saúl and in a moment of anger he decided to kick the group from Tijuana out of the place: “‘Canelo’ ran Grupo Firme and Carín from the party , because he was already intoned, he was already intoned and he was very stubborn. He was the attention at the party instead of the girl, “influencer Chamonic assured during her program on the radio station La Mejor.

According to the story of the also journalist, “cinnamon” the drinks passed him to such an extent that he started arguing with the musicians and even offended them: “Grupo Firme began to sing and told them: “They’re going to … because they’ve had enough of me. And with Carín, they say that he confronted her and told her ugly: ‘You know that half of those who are here are a ball of golleteros. Very ugly that the cups were passed and he behaved very ugly, “he added.

He even revealed that there is a video of the heated discussion that will soon come to light, however, so far the images have not been released.

For his part, Caz published several images with the boxer in which they appear sharing some drinks, laughter and even hugs, which would cast doubt on the version of a lawsuit between the two.

