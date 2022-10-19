Entertainment

Aracely Arámbula raised the temperature in tight body

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most talented Mexican actresses. This October 17, the successful melodrama ‘La Madrastra’ premiered through Univisión. The former partner of Luis Miguel he puts himself in the shoes of Marcia Cisneros and his partner Andrés Palacios plays Esteban Lombardo.

This is a new version, which will try to overcome the Victoria Ruffo. Aracely assured in an interview: “The 120 chapters that they saw were wonderful because I loved Vicky’s story, but now it is modernized and it comes to this current era. It is told with all the current things: technology, stories and moments that the characters live towards this time.

