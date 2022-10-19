Aracely Arámbula raised the temperature in tight body

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most talented Mexican actresses. This October 17, the successful melodrama ‘La Madrastra’ premiered through Univisión. The former partner of Luis Miguel he puts himself in the shoes of Marcia Cisneros and his partner Andrés Palacios plays Esteban Lombardo.

This is a new version, which will try to overcome the Victoria Ruffo. Aracely assured in an interview: “The 120 chapters that they saw were wonderful because I loved Vicky’s story, but now it is modernized and it comes to this current era. It is told with all the current things: technology, stories and moments that the characters live towards this time.

But this is not the only telenovela in which the 47-year-old actress puts her body. Telemundo Internacional recently announced the arrival of the second season of “La Doña” where Aracely She is accompanied by Danna Paola and David Chocarro. Fiction re-releases on Tuesday, November 1 starting at 9pm, exclusively through its screen for more than 22 countries in Latin America.

This is also a story of revenge, betrayal and ambition. In this second part Aracely Arambulain the role of ‘Altagracia Sandoval’, returns to Mexico after spending two years in hiding to ensure the safety of her daughter and face the pending issues she had before leaving.

In the last hours, the ex of Luis Miguel He posted a photo of when he had shorter hair on his Instagram stories. The actress wore a tight black bodysuit with an important neckline and openwork sleeves. There is no doubt that the years do not pass for the Mexican.