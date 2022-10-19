Andrés García’s telenovela in which he predicts his death

Andrés García and his possible death

October 18, 2022 10:01 a.m.

Andrés García is one of the actors who have made history on Mexican television. Since his arrival in our country as a boatman, the Dominican was seen with the skills and bearing to be a television star and he did not miss the opportunity, since he began making films and ended up being one of the most beloved telenovela actors.

We know that the actor’s health is not the best, because at 81 years old he suffers from several diseases that have taken a toll on him for his unbridled youth full of excesses, because Andrés García has revealed that he feels that they may be the last years of his life, but The most curious thing is that in one of the soap operas that he starred in, it seems that he predicted his death.

It was in 2006 when he participated in the telenovela called “El cuerpo del desire”, where he worked alongside Mauro Cimarro and Lorena Rojas, because, curiously, Andrés García played the role of Pedro José Donoso, a millionaire man who, at 67, had done everything. what was proposed, including the love of a young and beautiful woman, however, his character dies from a sudden heart attack.

Why does the soap opera predict his demise?

All those who know the actor Andrés García, know that his life was like that of a man who got everything he wanted and in addition to being one of the richest guys in the business thanks to his career, so they say that the production could be inspired by his character and it is very likely that the actor’s life could end like that of his character Pedro José Donoso.