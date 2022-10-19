Sports

“Alberto Quintero is not a good teammate, young people should not be minimized”

Photo of CodeList CodeList51 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Michael Succara journalist from Movistar Deportes, was blunt based on the recent performance of the merengue attacker, Alberto Quintero in Universitario, based on this he was encouraged to refer to the continuity of the footballer in the Ate club for the 2023 season.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList51 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Barcelona is beating Celta at Camp Nou and regaining the lead in the Spanish league!

1 week ago

Nations League. League A. Group 3Halftime

3 weeks ago

Víctor Mesa Jr. hit an extra base again in Arizona – SwingComplete

1 week ago

Urgency Index to conquer the 2022 World Series

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button