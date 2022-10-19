“Alberto Quintero is not a good teammate, young people should not be minimized”

Michael Succara journalist from Movistar Deportes, was blunt based on the recent performance of the merengue attacker, Alberto Quintero in Universitario, based on this he was encouraged to refer to the continuity of the footballer in the Ate club for the 2023 season.

YOU CAN SEE University: 5 reasons why the ‘cream’ team added another year without titles

The sports commentator maintained that ‘Tiny‘ should not continue in the ‘U’ due to his poor performance during the League 1 season, although he acknowledged that in the last part there was an improvement.

“Without having played a great game, it was very good (the game against Melgar)… however, I think that what he has done in the year does not justify his permanence…”, he maintained. Michael Succar in the program ‘Al Ángulo’.

However, the part that attracted the most attention was the revelation about the attitudes that Alberto Quintero would have had with the youth of Carlos Compagnucci’s campus at Universitario.

“Not only because of what he has done on the pitch, I understand that as a teammate it seems to me that what an experienced footballer does is support young people, not minimize them, I think Quintero is not a good teammate“, he expressed.

The 34-year-old Panamanian arrived at the “merengue” team in January 2017, that is, he has been wearing the colors of the student team for his sixth season.

University vs. Sport Huancayo: day and time of the game