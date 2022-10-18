Young internist, a key player in the care of chronic patients in an increasingly aging population

The ninth edition of the Complex Chronic Patients Meeting organized by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has focused on evaluating the current clinical panorama of chronicity and providing tools to internists for the comprehensive management of chronic patients. At this annual meeting,…







At this annual meeting, the updating of chronic pathologies and the challenges facing the health system were discussed. Currently, 89.5% of people aged 65 or over have some chronic health problem and demographic forecasts indicate that, in 2035, 1 in 4 people in Spain will be over 65 years old. The role of specialized health professionals will be essential to respond to the needs of this type of patient and of the National Health System itself. The ability to integrate the training, experience and vision of young internists will be one of the cornerstones of the specialty.

Dr. Roman Cube Pillar, coordinator of the working group for multi-pathological patients and elderly patients of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicinehighlights that “it is the health system, and not the patient, that must adapt to offer the best care and avoid harm to the patient himself. Collaboration with other services, through interdisciplinary teams and, above all, the close and continuous relationship with Primary Care, is the key to keeping complex chronic patients in their place of residence for as long as possible, bringing healthcare closer to home of the patient”.

Also, it declares that “It is important that internists integrate into their daily practice the performance of a global multidimensional assessment and a care plan agreed upon with the patient and their family. That they have flexibility in care and know and participate in the implementation of alternatives to conventional hospitalization And, also, that they acquire digital skills that ensure the patient integrated responses and well-ordered processes, improving accessibility, inter-area communication, as well as the possibility of relating with patients through non-face-to-face systems.”







The internal medicine consultation is considered a reference for chronic patients, therefore the training and expansion of clinical skills for present and future generations of health professionals is essential. Boehringer Ingelheim Spain supports this annual meeting under its commitment to chronicity and pursuing the goal of improving the care of complex chronic patients, as well as the transformation of generations.

Arantxa Garcia, Head of Medical Affairs at Boehringer Ingelheimexplain what “the complex chronic patient is becoming more frequent due to the increasing population aging and exposure to unhealthy lifestyle habits, which modify the patterns of multimorbidity and the way of getting sick. This is a common patient profile in internal medicine services, but at the same time unique, since their comorbidities require special attention from the internist, rarely reflected in clinical guidelines”. Garcia adds: “Currently it is estimated that up to 61% of hospitalized patients present this profile and that up to 50% of admissions may be due to decompensated pathologies of complex chronic patients”.

The importance of continuing to hold this meeting lies in the opportunity to bring closer the scientific exchange between internists, always with the focus on the patient and on improving the approach to their comorbidities. “At Boehringer Ingelheim we are deeply proud to continue contributing to this type of meeting, which aims to contribute to the scientific update of health professionals in order to ensure that patients receive the best possible care”, points out Arantxa Garcia.

During the conference, in addition to case studies and debates, practical tools were presented to acquire and strengthen skills such as the “SEMI Decision” project developed by the medical society in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. This initiative allows training for the comprehensive evaluation of the patient, establishing the prognosis and facilitating shared decisions, thus improving clinical safety and teaching strategies to reduce diagnostic error.