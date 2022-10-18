Sports

Yasiel Puig SENT A MESSAGE after KBO postseason debut – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

The outstanding Cuban baseball player yasiel puig The postseason of the League of the Korean Professional Baseball Organization (KBO) started at full speed, which began this Sunday, October 16. His offensive performance contributed to the victory of his Kiwoom Heroes team over the KT Wiz of also Cuban Odrisamer Despaigne, with a final score of 8 × 4.

As reported on this website, the Cuban went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, in the first match of a five-game series to win three. The bi-angular was the result of a huge drive across center field that hit the top of the fences and nearly went out of bounds. This was Puig’s first at-bat in the game.

On his performance in the game and the emotion experienced in his debut in the KBO playoffs, Puig himself commented through a post made on his official Twitter account.

My first postseason at-bat in South Korea & my 1st postseason wins here! I loves so much post season its so exciting going for hunting the ring. Good luck team let passion takes you as far as you can fans deserve all the passions and give all we got! https://t.co/374vQfan8f

picture

“My first postseason at-bat in South Korea and my first win here! I love the postseason a lot, it is very exciting to go hunting for the (champion) ring, ”said the Cuban on the aforementioned social network, while sending a message to his teammates for the fans.

“Good luck team, let the passion take you as far as possible. The fans deserve all the passions and give all the best we have.”

Precisely, about the attendance of the public at the match and the hubbub that reigned among the followers of the Kiwoom Heroes, Puig shared a publication from his agent, the renowned Lisette Carnet.

In the video, the fans of the team are seen leaving the stadium, the end of the game, singing a song, full of joy.

“How amazing is this? As the fans leave the match in South Korea…”, wrote Lisette.

“That’s why I play for the fans,” Puig said.

The Cuban had a very good 2022 campaign in the KBO and has started the postseason even better, with his goal still valid of seeking a possible return to the best baseball in the world, the Major Leagues.

