Xavi has the worst numbers of the last eight Barcelona managers

With his defeat in the Clásico against Real Madrid, the Spanish coach reached 11 defeats in 50 games directed

Xavi Hernandez fulfilled 50 matches on the bench of Barcelona in this Sunday’s defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (3-1), a setback that made him in the Barça coach with the worst record of the last eight coaches who have reached fifty games in the Catalan team.

with yesterday’s Xavi addition 11 losses, 11 draws and 28 wins since he took over the bench Barcelona in November 2021. Thus, he has achieved 95 points out of a possible 150 (63.3 percent), a figure that leaves him behind those achieved by Frank Rijkaard (64 percent), Ronald Koeman (70.7 percent), Tito Vilanova ( 77.3 percent), Ernesto Valverde (79.3 percent), Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino (79.3 percent), Pep Guardiola (79.3 percent) and Luis Enrique (86 percent), who has the best record with 129 points.

In your favor, Xavi was the only one of the eight technicians who began to direct the Barca in the middle of a season, with a team in decline and in whose construction he did not participate. The Egarense coach completed the 2021-2022 academic year with 20 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses, with which he added 69 of 108 possible points (63.9 percent).

At this start of the season, which began in an exciting way for Barça interests after president Joan Laporta was able to bring him practically all the requested players thanks to the activation of the so-called economic ‘levers’, he has accumulated 8 wins, 2 draws ( Rayo Vallecano and Inter Milan) and 3 defeats (Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Real Madrid).

This means that Xavi He has added 26 points out of a possible 39, 66.7 percent, a slightly higher percentage than he completed last year. The problem is that the three defeats have happened in the most important games they have played, which has meant that they were practically eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the Group Stage and lost the lead in LaLiga.

In addition, this decline in results has been accompanied by a clear worsening of the game of the Barcawho is showing himself without clear ideas in attack and who has made serious defensive mistakes in every game that has ended with an undesired result.

If in the tie against Inter Milan (3-3) the most notable player was Gerard Piqué, at the Santiago Bernabéu it was Sergio Busquets’ turn.





In the first goal, that of Karim Benzema, the Spanish international was not able to stop Toni Kross even in the form of a foul at the start of the play and, in the second, by Fede Valverde, he was one of the players who forgot to reduce spaces in front of the area so that the Uruguayan did not have all the time and space in the world to shoot comfortably.

The figures of the last eight coaches who have reached the 50 matches with the Barca:

1. Luis Enrique: 42 wins, 3 draws, 5 losses and 129 points (86 percent of the points)

2. Pep Guardiola: 37 wins, 8 draws, 5 losses and 119 points (79.3 percent)

3. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino: 37 wins, 8 draws, 5 losses and 119 points (79.3 percent)

4. Ernesto Valverde: 36 wins, 11 draws, 3 losses, 119 points (79.3 percent)

5. Francesc ‘Tito’ Vilanova: 36 wins, 8 draws, 6 losses and 116 points (77.3 percent)

6. Ronald Koeman: 33 wins, 7 draws, 10 losses and 106 points (70.7 percent)

7. Frank Rijkaard: 28 wins, 12 draws, 10 losses and 96 points (64 percent)

8. Xavi Hernandez: 28 wins, 11 draws, 11 losses and 95 points (63.3 percent)