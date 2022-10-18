WINTER BASEBALL – Emilio Bonifacio commands Licey’s victory over the Chosen One

Emilio Bonifacio led an offensive attack by Tigres del Licey in the seventh inning in the 6-4 victory over the Leones del Esgidohis second in a row in a match held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

Bonifacio’s triple served for the blue team to take control of the game after being down 4-3 up to that point. The big shot came off reliever Ryan Dull, who earlier had replaced Pat Ruotolo (0-1).

The victory went to JC Mejía, who worked the seventh scoreless inning and a strikeout. Meanwhile, the save went to Jairo Asencio (1).

César Valdez started for the Tigers with a performance of six complete innings of seven hits, four runs (three of them earned), two transfers and five strikeouts. He was escorted by Mejía (1.0), Michael Otáñez (1.0) and Asencio (1.0).

Humberto Mejía began for the reds with five episodes of two hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts. He was replaced by Carlos Espinal (1.0), Ruotolo (0.1), Dull (0.2) and Aneurys Zabala (1.0).

The Tigres travel to La Romana this Monday to face the Toros del Este in a match scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Francisco Micheli Stadium.

The races

The Blues were the first to put a number on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Charles Leblanc fumbled with fielder’s choicewhich Emilio Bonifacio took advantage of to score.

In the opening of the fifth episode, the Scarlets matched the actions resulting from a sacrifice fly by Engel Beltré to center field.

In the sixth, the Lions took control of the game with two more runs, a first on Peter O’Brien’s single to center field and another on a grounder to shortstop Eddys Leonard.

At the close of that episode, the Tigers tied the score at three runs apiece as a result of an RBI double by Pavin Smith to right field and a single by Leblanc to center field.

In the seventh, the Chosen One took control of the match for the second time. Jimmy Paredes hit a sacrifice flyArístides Aquino committing an error, which Jonathan Guzmán took advantage of to score.

In the bottom of that inning, the Tigers turned the score around by making a three-run rally, led by a two-point triple by Emilio Bonifacio and a single by Ronny Mauricio.