Who can enter the United States with a passport only?

The visa to enter the United States is not a problem all over the world. There is a group of 38 nations or states that can travel to that country only with a valid passport.

These countries apply to the Visa option waiver. Which allows a stay of up to 90 days. The condition, adds the note of the specialized site For Immigrants, is that it is a travel for tourist or business reasons.

To access this type of visa, according to the same source, those interested must request entry through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Upon approval, they are enrolled in the OBIM program of the United States Department of Homeland Security.







There are 38 nations that enter the United States on the Visa Waiver.

Enter the USA without a visa

The list includes the following countries:

Germany

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

brunei

Chili

South Korea

Denmark

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Holland

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

latvia







The Green Card is the work permit for the United States Foto Shutterstock.

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

malt

Monaco

Norway

New Zealand

Portugal

United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Manx only)

Czech Republic

San Marino

Singapore

Sweden

Swiss

Taiwan.

A special case refers to the citizens of Bermuda and Canada. Although they do not apply to the Visa Waiver, they have different legislation that does not require a visa either.







The Italian or Spanish passport allows entry to the United States without a Foto SA visa.

Exceptions to the Visa Waiver

However, there are some exceptions to this permission.

Those who were in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen as of March 1, 2011 or have dual nationality with Iran, Iraq, Syria or Sudan, must apply a B-2 visa.

Although, if the trip was due to a legitimate business, journalistic function or for being a member of an international organization or NGO they will be able to access.

Exceptions are also allowed when the presence responds to diplomatic or military purposes.

