Where was CR7 in Ballon d’Or 2022? Halftime

The change of post office in world football has definitely arrived. The Ballon d’Or gala 2022 will leave as a historical precedent that Cristiano Ronaldo was not even among the first 15 places for the maximum individual prize, the same one that he already won five times, but this time he was not even remotely close to lifting.

Considered the best soccer player on the planet in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 by the magazine French Football, CR7 was absolutely relegated from the places of honorrecalling that his eternal rival and maximum winner of the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi, surprisingly was also not considered in the final list of 30 nominees.

Where was CR7 in the Ballon d’Or?

The votes left Cristiano in 20th place for the Ballon d’Orbelow much less important names in football like Liverpool’s Fabinho and Luis Diaz or AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, not surprisingly absence of CR7 in the awards galaas it is well known that he rarely attends if he is not confirmed as the winner.

Changes in the vote for the 2022 Ballon d’Or

As of this edition, the Ballon d’Or underwent changes in its voting methodology, now considering the award per football season and not per calendar year. From this criterion, to mention that CR7 scored 24 goals in the 2021-2022 campaign with Manchester Uniteda “poor” figure considering the history of the Portuguese, who in this new course is usually more a substitute than a starter in the English club.

In 12 games between the Premier and Europa League until this October 17, Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored two goals in the 2022-2023 seasonthe most disappointing figure of his legendary career that seems to be in the decline, with the World Cup in Qatar as his last great showcase at the national team level.