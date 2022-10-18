What nobody expected from the relationship between Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazán is confirmed

Geraldine Bazan and Gabriel Soto

October 17, 2022 5:46 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

Many speculations have arisen about the relationship between Soto and Bazán after the divorce and having two daughters in common. Many have assured that Geraldine would have a particular issue against Irina, but now the truth has been revealed.

The relationship between Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazán

“The idea is for the children to be well, everything depending on them, to have a cordial, respectful, affable relationship so that the children are well,” Soto revealed a couple of months ago according to Hola!.

This would make it clear that despite how the separation and his current relationship with Irina would have taken place, they try to do their best for their daughters.