What are the United States airlines that offer the cheapest tickets?

The search for cheap tickets requires special cunning and dedication. The good news, at the same time, is that in the United States there are airlines that handle very convenient prices.

To have this data at hand, the Trabber site made its own ranking.

This list takes into account the number of searches on the site in the last year and the data recorded on the cheapest flights.







In the cheapest air tickets, you should check the Photo Shutterstock conditions.

-Spirit Airlines

– Viva Air Colombia

-Fijian-

Allegiant Air

– WOW air

– Long live Aerobus

-Frontier

– American Airlines

– Porter

– TACK

– Volaris

Cayman Airways.

As for the routes that offer the best prices, the options marked by the site are the following:

– Havana – Managua

– Havana – Georgetown







The chosen route will determine the price of the flight Foto Shutterstock.

– Male – Trivandrum

– Santiago de Cuba – Managua

Camaguey – Managua.

When these tickets are purchased at such convenient prices, a basic recommendation is to check the conditions. Among them, the allowed luggage, the possible stopovers with waiting or the return policy.

