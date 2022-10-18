Entertainment

Verónica Castro RE-APPEARS in ‘Ventaneando’ and breaks the silence for INTIMATE messages to minors

The famous soap opera actress, Veronica Castro has been involved in a new controversy in which he is accused of maintaining intimate messages with minors old. It is for this reason that the actress reappears in the program windowing Y breaks the silence after the accusations that have been made of holding these improper conversations.

Through a telephone interview, Veronica Castro it appears in windowing to talk about the subject in which they link it by sending intimate messages a minors. Also after respawn, breaks the silence and talks about Tiara, the young woman who accuses her of sending these kinds of inappropriate messages.

