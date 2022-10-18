Verónica Castro RE-APPEARS in ‘Ventaneando’ and breaks the silence for INTIMATE messages to minors

The famous soap opera actress, Veronica Castro has been involved in a new controversy in which he is accused of maintaining intimate messages with minors old. It is for this reason that the actress reappears in the program windowing Y breaks the silence after the accusations that have been made of holding these improper conversations.

Through a telephone interview, Veronica Castro it appears in windowing to talk about the subject in which they link it by sending intimate messages a minors. Also after respawn, breaks the silence and talks about Tiara, the young woman who accuses her of sending these kinds of inappropriate messages.

In this interview that he offered in windowing, Veronica Castro He commented that there are several young women with whom he has talked but that at all times their parents have been present, so with this argument he denied all the accusations that have been made against him, where it is said that he has sustained intimate messages with minors.

And it is that the above is due to the fact that Jorge Carbajal, I assure you that Veronica Castro was very interested in inviting the minors old to his home in Acapulco without his parents being present. It is for this reason that the actress came out to speak in her defense and I take advantage windowing for break the silenceShe was also outraged by the position that Tiara has taken, the young woman who accused her on social networks.

“I am very happy and grateful because the group of girls who shared have communicated, the truth has come out. They have put everything in its place, there was nothing at all. Those young girls together with their parents, because they also spoke and put the truth I am very sorry for this poor girl, it makes me very sad, it hurts me a lot, I have always approached all people from the heart, it was very clear.

What the actress did admit is that she has made video calls with the young women, however, she has done this to be closer to her fans who have made it clear that they admire her a lot. In these talks, Tiara, the young woman who accused her, was the one who organized and managed them.

Also, Veronica Castro made it clear that at all times that he had these conversations and video calls with his fan groups, his parents were always present because it was about minors of age.

Regarding the intimate messages who assure that they sent these young people, Veronica Castro She said that she speaks in a double sense, since it is a way of expressing herself and which she does on a daily basis, but she stressed that this did not have any hidden intention or seek to have other things with which minors.

After reappear in windowing Y break the silence, Veronica Castro revealed that her lawyers are already taking charge of this situation since accusing her of having intimate messages with minors it is something very strong. As if that were not enough, the actress confirmed that she has already resumed her Twitter account and that up to now she continues with her life in a normal way.