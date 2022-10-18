Various surprises! The call of the Honduran National Team for the friendlies against the World Cup players Qatar and Saudi Arabia

2022-10-18

This Tuesday the Honduran national team announced the call for 23 soccer players for their last games of 2022 against the World Cup qatar Y Saudi Arabia at the end of this month of October.

The combined catracho will be quoted first in marbella, Spainto fulfill his exhibition duel against the hostess of the world CupQatar, next Thursday 27.

Three days later, that is to say on Sunday the 30th, the Honduran delegation will hold its second friendly of the window in the majestic country of the United Arab Emirates. In that Asian nation they will face the Saudi Arabia team in the luxurious city of Abu Dhabi.

In the imminent World Cup – November 20 to December 18 – the Qatar team will face Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A. Saudi Arabia will face Argentina, Poland and Mexico in Group C.

– Drops from the call –

For this double of matches, the Bicolor led by the Argentine Diego Martin Vazquez He had the soccer players who play for Olimpia unavailable, since the National Team will take a trip on Monday the 24th and will return seven days later.

Well, during that period of time – Wednesday, October 26 – the Olympia will play the first leg final of the Concacaf League against Alajuelense in Tegucigalpa, so their players will remain to play for the club in this vitally important match.

Similarly, there are no European legionnaires on the payroll, this is because the friendlies will be played on a different date. FIFAso their teams are not obliged to give them up.