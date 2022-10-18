Unforgettable. What Thalia gave Fernando Colunga that not even Blanca Soto could give him

Fernando Colunga

October 17, 2022 8:06 p.m.

Fernando Colunga is one of the most beloved actors of the Mexican show business, his talent and chivalry have earned him the name of gallant of gallants. And among his conquests, which are a true mystery, we can find several celebrities who supposedly had a relationship with the actor from María la del barrio.

Among Colunga’s famous girlfriends would be the famous singer and actress Thalía, with whom she shared the screen in the Marias trilogy, starting with María Mercedes where the actor played “Chicho” one of the boys from the neighborhood where María lived and that he was in love with her; then in Marimar he played a young graduate who told Bella Aldama that there was oil on his land. And finally in Maria la del Barrio he was the leading man of the novel, the remembered Fernando de la Vega.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Fernando Colunga:

IT DOESN’T LEARN. VERÓNICA CASTRO MAKES NEW REVELATIONS ABOUT HER SCANDAL

GOODBYE BELINDA. NODAL ANSWERS THE SINGER’S “PRAYER”

And it was precisely in this telenovela that Colunga and Thalía fell in love and began a relationship that lasted 1 year and a half. And it was during that time that Thalía gave Fer one of her most valuable possessions; It is a song with which she broke records in Asia and Latin America. It is the single: “Thanks to God” the same one that was written by the composer Juan Gabriel.

Thalía made a version of the song in English

It is known that Thalia dedicated this song to him because when she sang it on Cristina’s show she made a sign of strength with her arm while pointing at it with her finger, and this is the way in which the singer would have known how to identify Fernando; she, well, in this way she “annoyed” him on the set of María Mercedes.