This is what TikTok’s ‘Chilindrina Huachana’ looks like, which made María Antonieta de las Nieves FURIOUS

One of the most representative characters on Mexican television is Chilindrina, who was represented by Marie Antoinette of the Snows within the Chavo del Ocho program. This character is becoming a trend again thanks aTikTok already a young man Peru he does an imitation, but he calls himself the Chilindrina Huachanasomething that made furious to the Mexican actress.

Causing great sensation in social networks, the Chilindirna Huachana appears in several videos of TikTok dancing and at various parties, the curious thing is that the images of the young man who lives in Peru they reached the eyes of Marie Antoinette of the Snows who know made furious. And according to the actress, what she does is denigrate the character, the same one she has given life to for many years.

The Chilindrina Huachana It is the product of Alex Brandon, a young man from Peru who works weekends in a nightclub, and what he does is encourage the attendees with his Chilindrina costume. This has made it become very popular in TikTokthen we leave you a video then that’s how it looks the character, very happy enjoying the party something that did not please him Marie Antoinette of the Snows.

According to the Chilindrina Huachanathe Mexican actress spoke to the media and expressed that this representation of Chilindrina has her furious, because the character is being used without his authorization. In addition, that it shows an inappropriate image because in TikTok the young man of Peru goes out drinking and dancing, something that stops Marie Antoinette of the Snows It’s something in bad taste.

“What an ugly thing, imagine that a chilindrina in Peru, with beer in hand and doing a dance that is hard to believe, I would almost almost say erotic. Besides, it is a boy who is not a boy, but a girl who believes the chilindrina , it’s fatal.”

In this same meeting with the media, he took the opportunity to talk about the fact that in Peru a contest was held in which several people appeared disguised as Chilindrina, to which Marie Antoinette of the Snows He indicated that he does not agree that these types of events be held, since it is a character who has been in charge of taking care of the image.

Even though the Chilindrina Huachana of Peru that made furious a Marie Antoinette of the Snows, the actress made it clear that she has no intention of filing a lawsuit against the young man who makes improper use of this character, because for her it only implies a very large investment of time. Finally, the actress hopes that the young man decides to stop wearing the costume.