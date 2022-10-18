Entertainment

This is what TikTok’s ‘Chilindrina Huachana’ looks like, which made María Antonieta de las Nieves FURIOUS

One of the most representative characters on Mexican television is Chilindrina, who was represented by Marie Antoinette of the Snows within the Chavo del Ocho program. This character is becoming a trend again thanks aTikTok already a young man Peru he does an imitation, but he calls himself the Chilindrina Huachanasomething that made furious to the Mexican actress.

Causing great sensation in social networks, the Chilindirna Huachana appears in several videos of TikTok dancing and at various parties, the curious thing is that the images of the young man who lives in Peru they reached the eyes of Marie Antoinette of the Snows who know made furious. And according to the actress, what she does is denigrate the character, the same one she has given life to for many years.

