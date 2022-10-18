The controversy surrounding the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles continues, since the former nanny of the director and her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikishas revealed new details about how the actor found out about the affair and what he did to prevent Wilde from seeing the singer.

This is how Jason Sudeikis discovered Olivia Wilde’s affair with Harry Styles

The former nanny revealed to Daily Mail that Jason Sudeikis discovered the details of his fiancée Olivia Wilde’s affair with Harry Styles after finding messages on an Apple Watch that she had forgotten about.

the star of ted lasso I was so devastated that, on one occasion, threw himself under Wilde’s car in a desperate attempt to stop him from visiting the British superstarrevealed the former nanny.

Despite the fact that her children’s former caregiver claims that it was an affair while Wilde was still with Sudeikis, the director of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ She has always claimed that she and Sudeikis broke up in early 2020 and her romance with Styles began months later.

“The whole idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship ended long before I met Harry.”Wilde told Vanity Fair.

For her part, the former nanny points out that Olivia went on to talk about her wedding to Sudeikis and breaking up with him just a few weeks after he started filming. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ with Styles in Palm Springs, California.

The nanny also shared with the Daily Mail a series of texts detailing how Sudeikis was heartbroken by the sudden breakup. Among other things, the interview with the former nanny also revealed that Wilde began spending more time away from home citing work in early November, finally breaking up with Sudeikis on November 8. Another revelation points out that the actor forbade the nanny to play Styles’ music near his children after learning of the affair.