The VIRAL VIDEO of Sasha, Shakira’s youngest son, in the midst of his parents’ separation

The fans of the Colombian singer Shakira 45 years old want to be as close as possible to their idol in this difficult time they are going through. The artist is still in the middle of negotiations with her ex Gerard Piqué for the custody of their children Milan and Sasha but they have not yet reached a verdict.

Yes ok Shakira has the idea of ​​going to live in Miami with his children, he still has a routine with them in Barcelona although he no longer lives under the same roof as Gerard Piqué. The truth is that every time the singer goes out on the street, it causes a furor and thousands of her fans want to greet her, send her good vibes and take a picture of her with her.

Related news

This happened last weekend, when Shakira He went to a baseball game, a sport played by both Milan and Sasha. The artist was accompanied by the children when several fans noticed her presence and asked her for some photos, it was there when her youngest son decided to act as her mother’s representative and said jokingly: “There are 10 a thousand euros”.

Immediately Shakira asks Sasha, her youngest son with Gerard Piqué, to lower the phone since the boy was recording the whole situation. The clip that immediately went viral on social networks is cut there and then resumes when the singer enters the field of play with both.

Shakira and Sasha. Source: instagram @sashapique3

fans of Shakira left comments on social networks implying that despite how difficult it is for children to live the separation from their parents, they take it with humor and naturalize these situations, typical of their mother’s fame. It was the same singer who asked the press for a little peace of mind for Milan and Sasha and revealed that the only refuge she has with them is inside her house since they cannot even go to the park due to the harassment of the paparazzi.