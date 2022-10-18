The truth of the love of Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli that would leave them as villains

Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

October 17, 2022 1:21 p.m.

When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, now it has been revealed that their love could hide something or at least that would be indicated by various rumors.

If true, it could indicate that they have not been as honest with the public and the media and could leave them as true villains in the worst case.

The truth of the love between Boyer and Rulli

Since the beginning of their 8-year relationship, a thousand speculations have come out about their love. However, one of the biggest is in terms of how it came to be. One version is that their relationship began in 2010, when they worked on “Teresa”, when Rulli was married to the mother of his son, Cecilia Galliano, and Boyer was the girlfriend of the famous Televisa producer, “El Güero Castro”. .

The two have denied that this version, which would leave them as villains, is the truth, but more than one might think that sharing such romantic and intimate scenes could have been the awakening of feelings for each other.