The story behind Belinda’s twin sister that no one remembers

Belinda and her twin sister

October 17, 2022 1:45 p.m.

Belinda is one of the most influential personalities in women’s fashion, if there is any doubt, the beauty and style of the singer have boosted her career, making her one of the most recognized stars in the artistic world, the beautiful singer has consolidated her career in the music industry with pop, in addition to having ventured into acting and modeling.

Belinda began her career as an actress in children’s soap operas on Televisa, her first opportunity was received by the soap opera called “Amigos X Siempre”, and some time later she starred in another children’s soap opera called “Cómplices al rescue”, where curiously she also had the opportunity to interpret the main theme of the melodrama and last but not least had a twin sister.

More entertainment news:

THE SPILLY HOUSE OF JOSÉ JOSÉ THAT WILL SCARE YOU JUST WHEN YOU SEE IT

NOT EVEN HIS FATHER HAD. THE EXCLUSIVE LUXURY OF ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ THAT COST HIM A MILLION

These are “Silvana” and “Mariana”, where in one of them she had to play a villain, because Belinda accepted the challenge of having a double participation at her young age, and surely very few remember, but she is one of the most important facets of the actress and singer, since they boosted her career and thus later she consolidated herself in the artistic medium.

Belinda’s twin sister that no one remembers

Belinda’s fancy plane

As we already mentioned, Belinda is one of the most influential stars in the artistic world, and that is why she has at her disposal a luxurious plane which she can use whenever she needs it, since she is the ambassador of a prestigious air transport company, the which has a super high value because its rent is around 3 thousand dollars per hour and for its purchase 12 million dollars.