The start of the Cuban Baseball Elite League was suspended AGAIN – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

The I Elite League of Cuban Baseball (LEBC) is an event that is destined to fail. From its conception as a contest to “raise the ceiling” of baseball on the island and at the same time “develop talents”, like a cheap copy of the discarded and unpopular Super League, this championship seems to have “short wings” within the panorama island sports.

It may interest you: Popular Cuban TV commentator called the President of the Baseball Federation “unforgivable and disrespectful”

After the controversies generated by the names of the teams, their directors, venues and members, the continuous changes in the start date, the delay in the arrival of the uniforms in Cuba, crowned with the public lie on television of the National Commissioner and President of the Cuban Federation of the discipline, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, who assured everything was ready to start the event on Saturday October 7, the news that continues to be received from the event is not at all encouraging.

According to what was reported in different official media, the Elite League would start this Tuesday, October 18, at the Victoria de Girón stadium in Matanzas, according to the calendar approved in the technical congress. This, because all the gear would be ready for the play ball voice.

In fact, several of the teams had already been flagged to start the championship…

It may interest you: OFFICIALLY APOLOGIZED Commissioner and President of the Cuban Baseball Federation

However, another bad news arrived this Sundayas reported on Twitter by the National Baseball Directorate

«The arrival of the uniforms for the LEB.C has not yet been completed. It was announced to us for Saturday and we coordinated the transfer of Cafetaleros to Isla de la Juventud with the option of starting on Tuesday, but it will not be like that. We will keep information about it.”

It may interest you: SCANDAL: National Commission EXCLUDED official journalists from press conference for criticism

Nothing to add, the tweet says it all. TeamMate and the National Commission have not been able to guarantee the insurance of the contest, in relation to the appearance of the costumes, something that lessens the seriousness of the management carried out for the event.

I ask: In how many leagues, championships, events… worldwide does this happen? MMM…

There are not a few comments on social networks from specialists and fans who classify the holding of this baseball event as a “whim”, considering the difficult economic situation in Cuba. However, the leaders do not think so…

I end as I began: The I Elite League of Cuban Baseball is an event that is doomed to failure.