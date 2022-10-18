The song by Joan Sebastián that predicted his death

Joan Sebastián predicted his death with a song

October 18, 2022 1:41 p.m.

Joan Sebastián was one of the best singers and composers in the history of the music industry, the talent that “El rey del jaripeo” showed throughout his career was unmatched and made him one of the greatest idols in Mexico, well, He only dedicated himself to interpreting his songs, but also composed them for himself and various artists.

Unfortunately, he lost his life on July 13, 2015 due to the terrible disease known as cancer, and that is how we lost the “King of jaripeo”, however, according to information and statements from his children, the singer sensed that he was close to from this world and decided to start recording the song that was his last single.

It was Jose Manuel Figueroa and Julián Figueroa who revealed that their father foresaw his death and ten days before the fateful date he decided to get to work on his last song known as “Volví pal pueblo”, because his children say that the rush caught their attention. with which Joan Sebastian began to work on his album and in the end he said that it would be the album with which he would be remembered.

What was Joan Sebastian inspired to compose his songs?

We know that Joan Sebastian was very engaged and in love, since he had eight children with five different women, we know that many of the singer’s songs were written and dedicated to women, but many were scrutinized for his lovers because it seemed that it was one of the methods he used to conquer them, among which Maribel Guardia and Salma Hayek stand out.