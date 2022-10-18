The simple exercise you should do daily to prevent a hunchback

Obesity and poor posture are two of the reasons why we can get a hump or hump, a malformation that affects the upper part of the back and is also associated with loss of bone density or osteoporosis. (Photo: Getty)

Maintaining an upright posture can become quite a challenge as the years go by, and we all know how important it is to take care of your back to strengthen it and not end up with a stoop and hunchback.

The two main causes of a hump or hump are obesity and poor posture. We often adopt poor posture that forces our spine to remain bent or in ‘thoracic kyphosis’, an exaggerated forward curvature of the upper back. “If this habit is carried out continuously, and if we add to this a muscular insufficiency of the back muscles, a hump will appear in our spine”, advances the Doctor Guijarro Galiano, Head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service at Hospital La Luz in Madrid.

The broomstick can help you strengthen your upper back muscles and prevent hunching and humps.

In older adults, loss of bone density or osteoporosis can promote its appearance. In fact, the hump is usually a result of the weakness of the bones of the spine, which causes them to fracture and compress.

In addition, the abuse of the mobile for hours and a Excessive use of new technologies can eventually cause serious muscle injuries ranging from rectified cervical curvature, headaches or neck pain, dizziness, a curved posture (hump), thumb tendinitis or future premature finger osteoarthritis.

For this reason, the best way to avoid getting a hump, apart from following a balanced diet, is to lead an active life and maintain good posture. And the best way to achieve this is by exercising. Like this one proposed by Marcela Pedraza, a Pilates instructor, through her Instagram.

It consists of placing a string in a wooden pike (can also be done with a broomstick), and pass it behind your back. The exercise consists of grasping the pole by the ends (at shoulder width) and winding the rope around the pole while turning your wrists. Once it has been rolled up, we repeat the movement to the opposite side so that it comes loose.

Pike work is part of many Pilates sessions and is very Suitable for all ages due to its low intensity and low impact on joints. A pike work session will help us mobilize and stretch the muscles of the shoulders and back while working on balance, coordination and flexibility.

It is important to stay straight and not lean forward. Normally, you will notice tension in your upper back and some pain in your arms, but with practice it turns into strength.

“This exercise is very good for strengthening the deeper muscles that are responsible for posture,” Pedraza explains.

According to the specialist, this type of exercise is especially indicated for people with a hump who have also developed certain pathologies such as dorsal kyphosis and back pain. When the physiological arch of the dorsal column is increased, a hump or hump ends up coming out. In general, thoracic kyphosis is more common in women than in middle-aged men, although children can also suffer from it, and it worsens with age.

This pathology can be more or less pronounced. When it is very exaggerated it is known as hyperkyphosis, which if it is already developed, usually visible to the naked eye. A person with hyperkyphosis will have a more arched back than normal and may even have a hunchback. Other cases of hyperkyphosis are more difficult to recognizeas the excess curvature is not so pronounced.

Regarding impact, “highlight functional limitations, for example, difficulty carry out daily activities such as climb a ladder or get up from a chair; and musculoskeletal disorders that lead to forward head posture, winged scapulae, and decreased height,” as explained by Dr. Manuel J. de la Torre Gutierrez, specialist in Neurosurgery.

On TikTok you will find a lot of videos in which they teach you how to use the pike or the broomstick to avoid bad postures and back pain, I recommend you take a look at @revolucionadosfit by physiotherapist and functional trainer Javier Puyalto Mojaj .

Keep in mind that to obtain optimal results in the exercises it is important to accompany each movement with your breath, maintaining control, fluidity and precision.

Of course, these exercises and tips are not intended to replace in any way a medical consultation or the treatment prescribed by a specialist. All exercises have indications and contraindications. People with pathologies and clinical cases should only follow the instructions of their specialist doctor and physiotherapist.

To find out if you have hyperkyphosis or another back problem, the specialist will examine your spine and may do a simple test, which consists of flexing the trunk forward. He may also ask you to lie down, which may help him detect postural hyperkyphosis. In addition, he could ask that you undergo a series of X-rays of the dorsal column that will help to know if you suffer from hyperkyphosis, and thus determine the type of hyperkyphosis it is.

