The little-known business of Andrés García that leaves him millions of profits

Andrés García a businessman

October 17, 2022 12:07 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the actors who captivated Mexican television from a very young age, as he is considered one of the most important leading men in the media and television industry. He began his career in the 1970s with important roles in Mexican films. that catapulted his career, to later make that great leap to soap operas.

Currently, the 81-year-old actor is experiencing a difficult time of health with ups and downs in which he has worried his millions of fans, however, he leads a quiet life despite his delicate state of health, since The actor, thanks to his important career, managed to make a great fortune which allowed him to invest in some businesses that few know.

Many people will wonder where Andrés García’s resources come from, since the actor left acting for a long time, however, he has businesses that he did during the height of his career, the main one being real estate, since he has with imposing properties such as his house in Acapulco, his luxurious property in the form of a castle and some others, in addition to the fact that the actor has his channel on the YouTube platform which generates millionaire profits.

The earnings of the Andrés García channel.

Andrés García after leaving the performance and others, did not completely abandon the cameras because he decided to venture into the medium of digital platforms and opened his own YouTube channel which generates great profits for the actor, since it is estimated that he receives approximately 5 thousand dollars that are around 100 thousand pesos per month thanks to its subscribers.