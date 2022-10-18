The Iranian regime detained Elnaz Rekabi, the athlete who participated in a competition without a hijab: will send her to prison

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi defied the regime and participated without a hijab in the Asian Climbing Competitions

Elnaz Rekabithe climber who participated in the Asian Championships in South Korea yesterday without a hijab, is being held by the Iranian regime and will be transferred directly to Evin prison from the airport, revealed IranWire.

Pray Zareithe head of the Climbing Federation of Iran, allegedly tricked her into entering the Iranian embassy building in Seoul after receiving orders from Mohammad Khosravivafapresident of the Iranian Olympic Committee, who in turn would have received orders from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a source told IranWire.

“Elnaz made the decision to appear without a hijab about a month ago and knew that she was going to compete without the mandatory hijab,” a source told IranWire. “She did not seek asylum either because her husband is in Iran and she wanted to come back after the competition.. You always make such bold decisions. The team was supposed to go back to Iran, but suddenly they changed their plans.”

Zarei, who was previously a member of the Ministry of Information, promised the athlete that if she gave him her passport and mobile phone, he would take her to Iran quickly, without risk and without making it public.

Evin prison in Tehran (West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)

Sources of IranWire at Imam Khomeini International Airport they said that Elnaz would be transferred directly from the airport to Evin prison.

Hours earlier, it had been reported that was missing and that they could not contact her, according to a source told the BBC.

The source said that friends of the athlete who defied the Iranian regime they haven’t been able to contact her since last night. The BBC he contacted the hotel where the Iranian team was staying and learned that the team members had checked out of the hotel.

A source told BBC Farsi that “members of the Iranian team left Seoul for Iran, and Elnaz Rekabi was with other members of the Iranian team.”

In the midst of the intense protests that have taken place in Iran since last September 16, Rekabi decided to represent Iran at the finals of the Asian Climbing Competitions in Seoul no hijab

With this decision, Rekabi disobeyed the restrictions of the Islamic Republic for female athletes.

Elnaz Rekabi

The use of the veil has been compulsory for Iranian women since 1983, shortly after the revolution led by the Ayatollah Ruholah Khomeini in 1979, who declared that without this garment women were “naked”.

According to the Iranian Penal Code, women who do not cover up in public face prison sentences and fines.

The young Iranian Mahsa Amini passed away on September 16. as a result of the heart attack and coma she suffered in a police station, where she was detained by the morality police for not wearing the veil wellreported media from the Persian country.

“Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma after being detained by a morale patrol, has died,” the reformist daily reported in a brief news item. Etemadwho cited an uncle of the young woman as a source.

Since then, it has been unleashed a wave of protests against the restrictions imposed on women’s freedoms in that country.

