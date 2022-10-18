The Harvard technique to fall asleep in a few seconds

Sleep well It is an essential activity for good health. This has been revealed by numerous scientific studies that associate good rest with benefits all types. However, there are people who find it difficult to fall asleep and for them the doctor from Harvard University Andrew Weill has detailed a perfect technique to find sleep shortly after going to bed.

The main key for the expert is in relaxing breathing. If the individual has followed healthy habits, has not taken stimulants and complies with sleep schedules will be able to fall asleep “almost immediately” using a trick to sleep with the numbers 4, 7 and 8, as explained on his website.

According to the doctor, the basis is the ability of this method to reach a relaxed state. The key to the relaxation exercise is in place the tip of the tongue in the roof of the mouth, near the row of teeth superiors. In this way, when you breathe, the sensation will spread throughout the muscle and concentration will be easier.

The steps to fall asleep in a few seconds are as follows:

Exhale fully through your mouth, which will make your breath sound like a wheeze. Close your mouth and silently inhale through your nose while mentally counting to 4. Hold your breath mentally counting to 7. Exhale fully through your mouth and hold the exhalation for a mental count of 8 while it sounds like a whistle. Inhale again and repeat the cycle three more times for a total of 4 breaths (if you haven’t slept before).

Although the exercise can be completed in any positionthe expert recommends lying on your back to facilitate breathing.

Tim KitchenGetty Images

Dr. Andrew Weil insists that with practice the breathing will be perfected in such a way that the process can be slowed down more to achieve relaxation and deeper breathing that will help to enter the sleep phase. Also, it can be practiced a couple of times a day, which will help a better blood pressure or promote digestive processesAccording to the doctor.