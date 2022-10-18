The Floyd Mayweather dilemma that keeps the boxing world on edge

Pfirst was manny pacquiao and now it has been the turn of Conor McGregor. They both want a rematch against Floyd Mayweatherwhich has not yet made a statement on the matter.

The Filipino was tough on the American: “I don’t think that will happen because he is scared to death of facing me in the ring again.” The two met in 2015 in the ‘Fight of the Century’in which it was the one that gave the most money in all history.

For his part, McGregor is confident in his chances if he faces ‘Money’ again: “I’ll be done with him”. In that fight in 2017, the Irishman started well. Nevertheless, the mayweather experience was decisive to end up defeating Connor. For Mayweather it was his last fight as a professional, with an unblemished record of 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

In that fight, the American supposedly won about $280 million. While McGregor took home $130 million in what was his first and only boxing match. Since then, the Irish suffered three losses in his last four UFC bouts

‘Money’ is debated between the exhibition fights that give him a lot of money or put his prestige at stake with higher level combats such as Pacquiaosomething that seems unlikely, or that of McGregor that could happen.

The American told in a recent interview with Sportsmail that he is in final negotiations with McGregor over the terms of a rematch in 2023. But, McGregor responded on Instagram with a ‘#notinterested’. Although that last comment from McGregor on his Twitter social network could resume the negotiation for a desired rematch.

Meanwhile, Mayweather prepares for his next exhibition. Money fight Deji,KSI’s brother, next November 13 in Dubai, at the Coca-Cola Arena, and will do so just a couple of months after having had a similar match in Japan against Mikuru Asakura, in which he would have won $20 million dollars. The world of boxing remains in suspense before the next decisions of one of its most important legends.