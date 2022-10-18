The favorite sport that Lupillo Rivera practices and you did not know

Lupillo Rivera and his favorite sport

October 17, 2022 6:53 p.m.

Lupillo Rivera is one of the most beloved artists in the Mexican region, he comes from a dynasty of singers, since his sister Jenni Rivera and his niece Chiquis Rivera have also ventured into music, the singer has an impeccable career in which he has been recognized as the “El Toro del corrido”, although he does not like to be called that.

Lupillo Rivera’s life is full of mysteries, we know that the singer has expensive and eccentric tastes, he has a large collection of cars on which he has spent a lot of money, we also know about his controversial relationship with Belinda, but very few know the true passion that the singer Lupilllo Rivera has.

More entertainment news:

THE SURPRISING GOLDEN COFFIN OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

THE LITTLE-KNOWN CURSE THAT HAUNTS THE P. LUCHE FAMILY

It is about a sport, everyone would think that it is about soccer but it is not like that, we are talking about baseball in which the artist is a great fan and also practices and plays in a California team, in addition to attending several games of the MLB and the Mexican Baseball League, as it has been shown on some occasions through its social networks.

The passion of Lupillo Rivera

Why don’t you like being called “El toro del corrido”?

Lupillo Rivera really has no problem with the nickname they gave him, he is simply a boxer who is advertised as “El Toro Rivera”, so on several occasions they have confused him with his person and he prefers to avoid that confusion with people and his thousands of fans, so he prefers to be called by the name Lupillo Rivera.