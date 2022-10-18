The Dodgers star exposed Dave Roberts for not supporting Julio Urías and company

The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the 2022 MLB Playoffs and the team’s star called out manager Dave Roberts for not supporting Julio Urías and company.

The image was forceful and lapidary. That Major League star who is used to smiling, making unexpected plays and always responding in decisive moments, had no explanations. the figure of Los Angeles Dodgers spoke after the elimination in the MLB Playoffs 2022 and put on envy Dave Roberts for not supporting Julius Uriah and company.

Of course, the first thing he manifested was self-criticism. In the four games the Dodgers played before being eliminated against San Diego Padres they only scored 12 runs and in a single game they outscored the rival in the 2022 Postseason Division Series.

The power at bat of the Los Angeles Dodgers that led them to have a run differential of +334 in the regular season, it did not happen in the history of the MLB since New York Yankees 1936, faded in Game 4 against the Padres and figures like Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Justin Turner, they left without driving in runs.

Dave Roberts He tried to change the Dodgers’ batting order and even took a champion from the starting lineup. World Series as it is Cody Bellinger. However, according to Betts there was no plan to hurt the San Diego Padres’ pitching and no adjustments were made. Who was in charge of doing it? Normally you’d think the manager and hitting coach (Brant Brown and Robert Van Scoyoc) would do it, but both planning and execution failed.

The Dodgers star called out Roberts for not supporting Urías in the MLB Playoffs

Mookie Betts attended the media after the elimination of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB Postseason and at a press conference he had self-criticism. When the star of the Californian team was asked if he would do something different when facing these Playoffs, he highlighted the manager’s offensive work Dave Roberts. They did not support Julio Urías and company!

“We didn’t give up any hits. He is on us, on the batting side. We didn’t execute any kind of plan, we didn’t do anything. Through the season we did. So, like I said, it sucks, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”

