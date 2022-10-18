“The best has been Real Madrid and their prize has been the Champions League”

Carlo Ancelotti congratulated Gavi, Alexia Putellas, and Robert Lewandowski after his awards at the Ballon d’Or gala and showed his elegance by not criticizing the choice of the Manchester City as the best club last season, despite having been eliminated by the real Madrid of one Champions League who conquered with The league.

“We are all very proud of what they have achieved. Karim and Thibaut and of those who have come close to this position. Of modricof Vinicius and all the players real Madrid. I congratulate those who have won, Gavi, Alexia Putellasa Lewandowskia Mane and to Manchester Citya club that we have a lot of respect for and that has had a fantastic season,” he said at a press conference.

Ancelotti was not critical of the organization of the Golden Ball who left the real Madrid as the third team of the year behind Manchester City Y Liverpooltwo teams he defeated to win his fourteenth European Cup.

“I don’t know the criteria well because they don’t talk about the team because the best has been the real Madrid and his prize was Champions. I don’t know the criteria to choose the club, but talking about this seems to me to be disrespectful to a club that has done very well last year. We had a hard time beating them in the semi-finals and they won the Premier. All respect for an award that does not change anything for us, we received the most important award in May,” he said.

Ancelotti at a press conference with Real Madrid EFE

Even the eighth place of the Brazilian Vinicius Junior looked at him positively Ancelotti to motivate your player. “It’s fair because this allows him to try to improve what he has done last year. It has been almost all new for everyone, to see a player with this quality with continuity. It gives him the opportunity to be more motivated to do better. “.

The Italian coach misses some of the best players on his team, but he understands that a goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois was not among the top three, despite his brilliant season. “The striker who scores comes to light,” he explained.

“A pivot is very complicated, I was never among the first for this award,” he joked. “That’s why, to think that he is seventh a goalkeeper like Thibaut It’s something good. It has not surprised me. What surprises me that there are players like Kroos, Valverde, Militao, Alaba that are not on the list of 30. Someone may think that I have a conflict of interest. It’s true, I have it.”