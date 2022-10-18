Summary of the match Santos vs. Toluca (0-2). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

With Tiago Volpi and Jean Meneses as figures de los Diablos, Toluca entered the TSM and started the undefeated Santos with a 2-1 victory which was enough to win the Quarterfinal series with a score of 6-4 and thus be able to qualify for the Semifinals of Apertura 2022.

The goals to guide the triumph of Toluca were the work of Jean Meneseswho took advantage of a long pass from Tiago Volpi to reject a ball, and of defender Andres Mosquera who took advantage of a corner kick to get the second goal of the match.

Volpi was key in various moments of the game and even He even “caused” an expulsion for the Warriors in the final minutes. His work made a difference with saves from the first half when Félix Torres appeared in the area and headed in, but the Brazilian reacted with his feline reflexes.

In the second half he saved the scarlet against a shot by Leo Suárez that threatened to put the ball stuck to the goal post. And minutes later, in a play where Santos finished off the goal, he kept the ball and when he threw himself onto the grass, Javier Correa passed and brushed it with his leg.

That play was enough for the referee Luis Enrique Santander went to the VAR and after reviewing the play, he decreed that it was expulsion for Correa. Already with a Santos settled on the scoreboard.

At least Carlos Acevedo avoided a bigger win at homewhere no one had been able to beat them in this Apertura 2022. The clearest was a shot from the front by Carlos González, who tried to beat the goalkeeper by power, but was unsuccessful and went blank in this duel.

Another controversial play was a possible lack of Claudio Baeza on Fernando Gorriarán in the area. The midfielder was protecting the ball when the scarlet player tried to steal the ball from him and apparently hit him. However, Santander decided not to mark anything.

Santos found the stoppage goal already over the stoppage time when Jair González overflowed down the right wing and put in a cross for Gorriarán who defined a goal and made it 2-1 that did not change anything in the series.

In this way, one of the best offenses in the competition has been eliminated against the Devils who are free and with an undefeated streak in Liguilla with three wins in a row.