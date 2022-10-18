Schedules announced for the semifinals of the Apertura 2022

América, due to its best position in the table, was the first to choose a time for the prelude to the final

They were defined semifinals of Opening 2022instance in which it will face America vs. Toluca Y Monterey vs. Pachucakeys that already have a history in the history of the league in short tournaments, dominated by Diablos and Tuzos respectively.

With this in mind, the Eagles, who ended up as leaders of the Opening 2022were the first to choose a time for their commitment against the Red Devils, leaving Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s Rayados the second option.

Next, we present how the dates and times for the semifinals of the Opening 2022:

1st leg: Wednesday, October 19, 9:06 p.m. (10:06 p.m. ET) | Nemesio Diez Stadium

Return: Saturday October 22, 20:06 (21:06 ET) | Aztec stadium

It is a rivalry that has a long history throughout the leagues of the short tournaments, since they have met seven times in the direct elimination phase, in which Toluca boast five wins over America. However, the Eagles have shaken off the Devils’ dominance the last two times they’ve met.

During the regular phase of Opening 2022faced each other on the third day of the contest, in which America won 1-0 with a last minute goal by Richard Sánchez at the Azteca Stadium.

Americaas tournament leader, advanced directly to the quarterfinals and thrashed Puebla 11-2 on aggregate, while Toluca The road to the title began from the playoffs, after it was seventh, instance in which it surpassed FC Juárez to later pass over Santos, who finished third in the general table.

1st leg: Thursday, October 20, 9:06 p.m. (10:06 p.m. ET) | Hidalgo Stadium

Return: Sunday October 23, 20:06 (21:06 ET) | BBVA Stadium

The Tuzos have made better dividends in the times they have faced the Rayados in the history of the short tournament leagues, in which both have faced each other five times, of which three have been for Pachucaincluding a final, while the remaining two have been for Monterey.

Both squads met on the last day of the Opening 2022in which they divided units after a scoreless draw on the pitch at the BBVA Stadium.

At the end of the regular phase, it was only three points that separated Monterey Already Pachuca, but both managed to pass directly to the quarterfinals. The Rayados, in second place, reached the semifinals after eliminating Cruz Azul, while the Tuzos went through Tigres to reach the prelude to the final.