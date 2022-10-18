reveal the salaries and surprise the places of Chicharito Hernández, Carlos Vela and Héctor Herrera

The mls It is considered one of the leagues with the greatest growth for different reasons: one of them is that it has several important proper names as a result of the juicy salaries that are involved. In this sense, the organization itself revealed how much its footballers earn.

The highest Mexican representatives currently in the American league are Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Carlos Vela (LAFC). The place they occupy among other heavyweights who landed in the USA surprised them.

In addition to them, there are figures such as Lorenzo Insigne, Xherdan Shaqiri, Gonzalo Higuaín, who recently announced his retirement, and Gareth Baleamong others, who are among the players who receive the best salary.

The highest paid soccer players in MLS

1

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

Base Salary: 14,000,000 / Guaranteed Compensation: 14,000,000

two

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

7,350,000 / 8,153,000

3

Chicharito Hernandez (LA Galaxy)

6,000,000 / 7,443,750

4

Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

5,100,000 / 5,793,750

5

Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

4,750,000 / 5,246,875

twenty-one

Carlos Vela (LAFC)

2,400,000 / 2,737,500

44

Gareth Bale (LAFC)

1,600,000 / 2,386,667

Chicharito Hernández explodes against the MLS VAR

The Galaxy achieved a narrow victory against Nashville in the Western Conference Quarterfinals thanks to a goal from Mexican Julián Araujo, but it could have ended more comfortably were it not for a rigorous goal that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández was annulled and that provoked the fury of the attacker.

And it is that after reviewing the play in the VAR it was determined that there was a prior lack of Araujo at the time of stealing the ball in the area of ​​the Los Angeles team, so the goal scored by Chicharito was invalidated.

The Mexican could not hide his annoyance both in the game and in a later interview where he questioned the arbitration decision and compared it with the arbitration of the Premier League and La Liga, competitions that Hernández knows perfectly and where he assured that this would not have happened .

“I saw it (the foul) and I think it’s too soft. You never see that in the Premier League or La Liga. I don’t think it’s even a foul,” Chicharito said at the end of the match.