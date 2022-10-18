Paola Rojas melts the net in a fitted dress that highlights her beauty at 45

This Monday, October 17, the beautiful host of Netas Divinas, Paola Rojas She became a sensation on social networks after sharing a photograph in which she showed off the great body she has achieved at 45 years old by modeling a fitted dress that will surely set a trend this New Year’s Eve season.

In addition to the excellent work that she does as a figure on the small screen, the journalist has also achieved important recognition in the digital platform industry thanks to the constant activity that she registers on her personal profile on Instagram, a platform on which she usually makes it clear that fashion is part of their daily life.

It was precisely on this digital platform where the presenter of Televisa She shared a couple of photographs that became viral in a few minutes, as Internet users crowned her as one of the queens of fashion and as one of the most beautiful on digital platforms, because she truly looked better than ever.

Paola Rojas shines in a fitted dress

A few moments ago, before his more than a million followers on social networks, Paola Rojas shared several photographs in which he showed in greater detail the spectacular look he wore this day from the forums of Televisa. All Internet users agreed that she looks great with that type of clothing.

Photo: Instagram/@paolarojas

It turns out that Galilea Montijo’s partner in Who is the mask? -is the official voice of the reality show- delighted her millions of fans by wearing a colorful and fitted dress full of colors that attracted a lot of attention because it exposed the sculptural legs that the television host has. The outfit was complemented with flirty short boots.

As expected, the publication did not go unnoticed by anyone since within a few minutes it reached more than seven thousand likes and endless comments, which highlight how good the television host looks at her 45 years, in addition, fans told him that those kinds of clothes fit him.

“Beautiful”, “Brutal” and “Precious” were some of the comments that Paola Rojas received in her publication on social networks.

Photo: Instagram/@paolarojas

Paola Rojas, the most beautiful of Netas Divinas

As we mentioned before, Paola Rojas She has established herself as one of the most outstanding Televisa figures in recent years after establishing herself as a reference in information and as the host of Netas Divinas, a program broadcast by Unicable.

In the program, Paola Rojas demonstrates his talent alongside figures such as Natalia Téllez, Consuelo Duval and Galilea Montijo. It is currently one of the most watched broadcasts and its high audience levels prove it.

