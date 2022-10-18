After the victory of the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, a Major League star responded to David Ortiz for not believing that they would eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Postseason.

When the world of San Diego Padres I was throbbing the debut of Fernando Tatis Jr.. In the season MLB 2022 came the heavy blow of the 80-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The goal of reaching World Series Now it seemed impossible, but… Manny Machado and company did their thing in the Playoffs.

The Padres qualified as the second wild card in the National League and in the Wild Card Round they faced New York Mets. San Diego qualified for the Divisional Series after a global score of 2 – 1 and the next rival was the best team of the MLB 2022 regular season: Los Angeles Dodgers.

The San Diego Padres lost Game 1 against the Dodgers in the 2022 MLB Playoffs Division Series after a good start from Julio Urías. The offense had Manny Machado and Juan Soto, so David Ortiz He did not hesitate to give a hard and forceful opinion on the victory of the Los Angeles team.

“The truth is that, when you play against your dad, you should try to do something different. You have to try to do something different, Kevin Burkhardt! You can’t just go on, still have the same approach: Your father knows what you’re going to do! You gotta try something different!…First of all, you’re playing against one of the best offensive teams in baseball, and you were 5-15 against these guys! You have to try something different.” said David Ortiz on MLB on Fox on October 11, 2022.

Padres star responded to David Ortiz for not believing that they would eliminate the Dodgers in the Playoffs

First it was a WhatsApp message and then it was face to face. In the middle of celebrating San Diego Padres after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers In the 2022 MLB Postseason, Manny Machado responded to a Major League legend like David Ortiz for not believing that they would beat the Californian team. “Who’s your daddy now baby?” the baseball player born in Dominican Republic to the ‘Big Daddy’.