Pablo Lyle's last wish that his wife fulfilled before paying his terrible ordeal

Pablo Lyle and his wife, Ana Araujo
Pablo Lyle and his wife, Ana Araujo

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to fulfill will be, but now it has been revealed that his wife would have already fulfilled his last wish.

Pablo Lyle’s last wish

“Although a few months ago they had a separation, she gave him her word that she would not leave him and would support him unconditionally in this trial, and she did not fail him,” revealed a source close to the couple for TvNotas, making it clear that even she hid in the judgment their separation:

“Obviously there she lied, since last June she herself referred to him as her ex-husband, but in this trial it was not convenient for Pablo’s image to say that they had already separated, that’s why Ana did not tell the truth.”

