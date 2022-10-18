Ozuna becomes manager of the Bears of Manatí in the BSN | Basketball

Ozuna’s team in the National Superior Basketball (BSN) is a reality.

The urban music performer became the representative of the Osos de Manatí on Monday, after buying and moving to the Brujos de Guayama.

THE SPOKESPERSON He published the information in the first place and after corroborating through sources with knowledge of the negotiations that Ozuna closed the sale agreement in the morning with the owner of the Brujos, Rafael “Rafa” Rodríguez.

“Being in charge of a franchise of the National Superior Basketball of Puerto Rico has been one of my great dreams for which we have been working for some time. I feel a lot of passion for this sport and to be part of this family fills me with great pride”, Ozuna said.

The interpreter of ‘Escápatemigo’ joins Bad Bunny (Santurce) and Anuel AA (Arecibo) as exponents of the urban genre linked to BSN franchises.

The sale was finalized four days after this newspaper exclusively revealed that Ozuna was interested in acquiring the Brujos to transfer them to Manatí, thus abandoning the idea of ​​creating an expansion franchise.





The Bears will play their home games at the Juan Aubín “Bincito” Cruz Coliseum. It will be the first time that Manatí has ​​played for the BSN since 2016, when they moved to Fajardo under the administration of then manager Félix “Felo” Rivera.

Manatí will then have a team full of stellar players, who until last year belonged to or saw action with the Brujos, as in the case of Chris Ortiz and Jahvari Josiah. They also count Alfonso Plummer, Tyler Davis and Jordan Howard among their reserves.

In this way, Rodríguez ended more than a decade of experience as attorney in Guayama and Humacao. On multiple occasions over the years he tried unsuccessfully to sell the equipment due to the economic challenges he faced.

The new season of the BSN will be played with the champions Vaqueros de Bayamón, the runners-up Atlético de San Germán, Cangrejeros de Santurce, Capitanes de Arecibo, Gigantes de Carolina, Grises de Humacao, Indios de Mayagüez, Mets de Guaynabo, Leones de Ponce, Indios de of Mayagüez and Pirates of Quebradillas.

The tournament will start on March 22, 2023.