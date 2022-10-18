Sports

Oswaldo Cabrera entered the Playoffs record book

Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera was tasked as the starting shortstop, with veteran Aaron Hicks making his first start of this postseason in left field. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Cabrera he is the first player to start a postseason game at shortstop with his team facing elimination after going fewer than 30 innings in MLB at the position.

Venezuelan Cabrera so far in the game is 0-2 with one left on base. He is sixth in the order and batting in the American League Division Series vs. Cleveland Guardians for a rickety .154. On defense he already made a double play and he has no sin:

Oswaldo Alberto Cabrera, 23 years old and 1.83 meters tall, in the regular role only participated in four games as short stop, three as a starter and three complete. He was there 28 innings and made no mistake.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he had not decided whether Hawaiian Isiah Kiner-Falefa would start at shortstop in the event of a Game 5 on Monday at Yankee Stadium. For now, NYY is leading 3-2 in the top half of the sixth inning.


