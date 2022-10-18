“My link with River is for life”

Marcelo Gallardo, the best coach in the history of River Plate, said goodbye to River fans at the Monumental Stadium after the defeat against Rosario Central for the League Tournament. “My bond with River is for life. I love them, we will see each other again at some point in this life,” said the Doll.

Marcelo Gallardo said goodbye to River fans. @RiverPlate

Three days after announcing that, at the end of his contract in December, he was not going to continue as technical director of River, Gallardo had his farewell to the fans, who mobilized en masse to give him an emotional goodbye.

The result of the match -Rosario Central, his first rival in Núñez, back in August 2014, won 2-1 and left the Millionaire with no chance of winning the local tournament- was an anecdote. Since he jumped onto the playing field, the Doll was noticeably excited.

The cries of thousands of fans in the stands (and in the world), of the ball catchers and even of the players (captain Enzo Pérez came out onto the field with tears in his eyes and then, after the match, almost everyone joined him). his teammates) were the norm for 90 minutes which, due to a mishap with a security worker and VAR interventions, ended up being around 110.

After the game, all the players surrounded and hugged Gallardo, in clear recognition of his successful and memorable cycle. Then, the fourteen trophies he won as a coach were brought to the center of the field of play and they brought him a shirt with a red band that he put under the jacket.

After a small recognition of the club in the form of a plaque and before he could address the more than 72,000 fans who filled the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, the Monumental’s giant screen showed an emotional video that covered the eight and a half years of the Muñeco in River.

From his arrival in mid-2014 to his goodbye at the end of 2022, going through the worst and the best moments of his cycle and generating Gallardo’s own tears when, as part of Mother’s Day in Argentina, his remembered statement appeared after winning the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2014. All this, in approximately ten minutes, softened the Monumental

An emotional Juanfer Quintero, expelled at the end of the match against Canalla, read a message from fans and partners that moved Gallardo himself. With verses, rhymes and a bit of humor, the Colombian made the man he considers a father laugh and cry.

Finally, after eleven o’clock at night, the native of Merlo took the floor and addressed the millions of fans who accompanied him for almost a decade. Next, we review the best of his emotional speech, which was interrupted several times by songs and cheers and followed by a party of fireworks and many, many hugs, including one with the referents Enzo Pérez, Franco Armani and Javier PInola.

GALLARDO, A PRIVILEGED

“Honestly, I don’t know where to start. I really am privileged. Never in my life have I dreamed of living something like this, or if I dreamed of it, it was something very mine, and being in this moment, in this place, with a very big lump in my throat , afraid to express myself, because this is too much, more than I thought I could have … I just want to say thank you, because the only thing I have to do”.

THE MEMORY OF HIS MOTHER ON A VERY SPECIAL DAY

“My bond with River comes from all my life. I have many memories, too much was the long journey, and I want to start by remembering, on this Mother’s Day, the woman who gave me life, who will surely be very proud, sitting in some place of privilege, up in heaven. Happy day to all the mothers on your day. I remember mine with great affection and love; she was the one who expected me to come to each training session when I was little, who hugged me and accompanied me everywhere. Until the day she left, she would sit there in the stalls and wait for me in the dressing room to give me a hug. So thank you, old lady, somewhere in heaven where you are, for having given me life”.

THE WORDS FOR YOUR FAMILY

“Thanks to my family, who supported me all this time.”

THE RECOGNITION OF YOUR WORK TEAM

“Thanks to all my work team: I value you, respect you and love you. They have been part of my body all this time.”

THE PLAYERS, THE TRUE PROTAGONISTS

“Thank you, players, a lot has happened in all this time; they are the true protagonists of what we can work on, develop or feel for them to carry out, so I have no more words of thanks for each player who has had the greatness of wearing this shirt, of giving oneself to the maximum in each training session”.

RIVER AS A WAY OF LIVING

“River has taught me that it is a way of living, a way of being, a way of respecting. And we have had to win, it is true, and they have been beautiful, indelible things that will always remain, for a lifetime, but we have also had to lose, and in defeat I have felt more proud, because life has that. Life has that that gives you lessons, that allows you to be human to make mistakes and have more strength to continue. And we have been that in all this time, a team of colleagues, of enormous work, but if there is something to emphasize is that we have been a great family, a serious family, that went out of their way to live every moment, and that is incredible, the most beautiful that I take with me, the hug with each of the players”.

THE DOLL TURNED THE WHISTLES FOR THE LEADERSHIP INTO APPLAUSE

“Thanks to the leadership, to its president, really, because they have believed in me and have supported and accompanied me for eight and a half years, they were always by my side, because I want to thank them with all my heart.”

ENZO, IDOL AS A PLAYER AND AS A SPORTS DIRECTOR

“Thanks to Enzo Francescoli for being the person who gave me this possibility, who trusted and accompanied me in an incredible way, without egos, with the desire that we do well, enjoying the triumphs as their own, and that is not found in many places. So thank you, Enzo.”

THE THANKS TO THE FANS AND THE “WE WILL SEE EACH OTHER AGAIN”

“Thanks to you (the fans), who for more than eight years have made me feel really special. Thank you for every tribute when you enter this field, this stadium. Thank you for giving me your heart, I will miss you very much. My bond, as I said at another time, is not one year of contract, two, three or eight, my bond with River is for life. Thank you, really, with all my heart. I love you, and we will meet again see at some point in this life surely”.

When he left the court, now Marcelo Daniel Gallardo received his last “Muñeeeeco, Muñeeeeco”. Although life will surely bring them together again, as he himself said tonight at the Monumental.