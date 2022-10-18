Sports

MLB: The amazing dance steps of José Altuve’s manager (+Video) | baseball 123

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners in one of the longest games in postseason history, which ended up being decided by a Jeremy Peña home run in the 18th inning, to get the Division Series sweep and qualify for their sixth consecutive Championship Series.

Also read: MLB: Félix Hernández returns to the Major Leagues and “el Guti” welcomes him (+ Video)

The Astros celebrated in style at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, with lots of champagne, and also with a bit of dancing, as manager Dusty Baker demonstrated, who in the middle of the celebration decided to show off his skills as a dancer, taking out some good laughs to their directors.

Dusty Baker will direct his third American League Championship Series with the Houston Astros, and his fifth overall, having also reached that point in the National League with the San Francisco Giants in 2002, and with the Chicago Cubs in 2003.

Baker, who has a 25-year managerial career, is still in search of his first World Series ring as a manager (he has one as a player), after coming close in 2002 with San Francisco, and last year with the Astros.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Ime Udoka accused of sleeping with wife of Boston Celtics owner

1 week ago

Deportivo Cali announced the hiring of experienced World Cup coach Jorge Luis Pinto

3 weeks ago

Game 5 lineups between Guardians and Yankees SDLA 2022

2 hours ago

His sin was asking Chicharito for the Tri, Martino kicks him out, it would cost him the World Cup

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button