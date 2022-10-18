MLB: The amazing dance steps of José Altuve’s manager (+Video) | baseball 123

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners in one of the longest games in postseason history, which ended up being decided by a Jeremy Peña home run in the 18th inning, to get the Division Series sweep and qualify for their sixth consecutive Championship Series.

The Astros celebrated in style at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, with lots of champagne, and also with a bit of dancing, as manager Dusty Baker demonstrated, who in the middle of the celebration decided to show off his skills as a dancer, taking out some good laughs to their directors.

Dusty Baker will direct his third American League Championship Series with the Houston Astros, and his fifth overall, having also reached that point in the National League with the San Francisco Giants in 2002, and with the Chicago Cubs in 2003.

Baker, who has a 25-year managerial career, is still in search of his first World Series ring as a manager (he has one as a player), after coming close in 2002 with San Francisco, and last year with the Astros.