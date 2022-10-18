MLB ANNOUNCED Hank Aaron Award Nominees, Latinos Dominate in LA

By Daniel de Malas / danieldemalas@swingcompleto.com

Major League Baseball has officially announced the nominees for the Hank Aaron Award for this 2022 season, with dominance of Latino players in the American League and four players who could be looking to repeat the award.

As every year the 30 MLB teams propose a player from their own team and after being evaluated by a journalist from the MLB.com panel, the public list remains at 16 players, divided into eight in the National League and as many in the Young Circuit.

The fans now get into action, as they can vote at the following link (link) and to those results will be added the members of the Hall of Fame, before the winner of the Hank Aaron Award is announced.

There is dominance of players from Latin America in the American League, since of the 8 only Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are from the United States, while Shohei Ohtani represents Japan, leaving 5 Latinos on the list.

Without dilating any further, here we leave you with the Hank Aaron Award Nominees:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pete Alonso, Mets

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Manny MachadoParents

Austin Riley, Braves

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Jose Altuve, Astros

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jose Ramirez, Guardians

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Mike Trout, Angels