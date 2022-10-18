MLB ANNOUNCED Hank Aaron Award Nominees, Latinos Dominate in LA
By Daniel de Malas / danieldemalas@swingcompleto.com
Major League Baseball has officially announced the nominees for the Hank Aaron Award for this 2022 season, with dominance of Latino players in the American League and four players who could be looking to repeat the award.
As every year the 30 MLB teams propose a player from their own team and after being evaluated by a journalist from the MLB.com panel, the public list remains at 16 players, divided into eight in the National League and as many in the Young Circuit.
The fans now get into action, as they can vote at the following link (link) and to those results will be added the members of the Hall of Fame, before the winner of the Hank Aaron Award is announced.
There is dominance of players from Latin America in the American League, since of the 8 only Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are from the United States, while Shohei Ohtani represents Japan, leaving 5 Latinos on the list.
Without dilating any further, here we leave you with the Hank Aaron Award Nominees:
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pete Alonso, Mets
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Manny MachadoParents
Austin Riley, Braves
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Jose Altuve, Astros
Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Jose Ramirez, Guardians
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
Mike Trout, Angels