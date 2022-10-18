Mexico falls to Colombia and ends its dream in the U-17 Women’s World Cup

Mexico could not against Colombia and is eliminated from the Women’s U-17 World Cup in India 2022.

The Mexican teamwhich commands Ana Galindowas eliminated from the group stage of the Women’s U-17 World Cupafter falling to Colombia 2-1 in a game in which the Aztec team was the victim of their mistakes in the defensive zone, which was weak, the same ones that were taken advantage of by Juana Ortegon Y Linda Caycedowho gave victory to the coffee growers.

The national team was the team that most sought the goal from the first half, but the inaccuracy and lack of creativity complicated the attacking football of Mexicowho failed to generate dangerous plays in the Colombian goal, a team that opted to attack on counterattacks.

The Mexican team seized the ball, but it was the South Americans who opened the scoring with their first shot on goal just at 41′, with a long-range shot from Juana Ortegonwho took advantage of the weak mark of Alice Soto Y Valerie Vargas to get the right hand that beat Phaedra Cotta.

For the second half, Mexico woke up and created the clearest goal option at 60′ through a set piece play that left Fatima Servin in front of the Colombian goal, but the Azteca’s header went wide and just two minutes later Valerie Vargas He took a long-range shot that passed close to the South American goal.

Mexico lets the World Cup dream slip away against Colombia. imago7

When the Mexican team was living its best moment, it fell 2-0 in Colombiawho again took advantage of errors and the weak mark in the lower area of ​​​​the Aztec box by Julia Lopez Y Natalia Colinwho were unable to prevent Linda Caycedo will pierce the cabin of Phaedra Cota.

Mexico fell into a pothole with the second entry of Colombiabut they got back into the game with the score of Alice Soto at 81′, who scored with a shot from inside the rival area, which was deflected by the defense, a situation that complicated the goalkeeper Luisa Agudeloin what will remain as Mexico’s last goal in the U-17 World Cup.