Meet Max, alleged ILLEGITE son of Philip of Edinburgh after INFIDELITY with Helen Cordet

Following the death of both Philip of Edinburgh as of the Queen isabel II, Several passages have come to light that compromise the private life of royalty, one of the most notorious was that of Maxthe illegitimate child that the prince had with the singer Helene Cordettbeing a great infidelity for the deceased monarch.

Philip of Edinburgh he was not only famous for being the husband of the Queen Isabel and for being the first consort of England, but also for being entangled in controversies, especially those of supposed infidelities towards the monarch when the prince had to travel to carry out royal tasks, a situation that got out of control when he allegedly had several sons illegitimate.

