Meet Max, alleged ILLEGITE son of Philip of Edinburgh after INFIDELITY with Helen Cordet

Following the death of both Philip of Edinburgh as of the Queen isabel II, Several passages have come to light that compromise the private life of royalty, one of the most notorious was that of Maxthe illegitimate child that the prince had with the singer Helene Cordettbeing a great infidelity for the deceased monarch.

Philip of Edinburgh he was not only famous for being the husband of the Queen Isabel and for being the first consort of England, but also for being entangled in controversies, especially those of supposed infidelities towards the monarch when the prince had to travel to carry out royal tasks, a situation that got out of control when he allegedly had several sons illegitimate.

Related news

Several rumors suggest that Philip of Edinburgh committed several infidelities to Queen Elizabeth II

According to international media, Queen Elizabeth II was aware of all these infidelities by Philip of Edinburgh However, he turned a deaf ear, because he tried to have the situation under control, showing that he maintained a stable marriage and above all full of love, although it was really the opposite.

This problem was not only a rumor that spread in those years, but it was also addressed in the series that has been a success for Netflix called “The Crown”, where they showed that the relationship between the Queen Isabel Y Philip of Edinburgh It was not honey on flakes, revealing that the prince did have one or another slip, but the one that stood out the most was the alleged affair with the singer Helen Cordet, with whom it is presumed that he had a illegitimate child by name Max.

Among the many rumors of multiple infidelities by Philip of Edinburgh to queen Elizabeth stood out that of the cabaret singer Helene Cordett with whom it is presumed that he had an affair before and after marrying the monarch and, it is that the famous one had a son named Max, which the prince took care of for many years, paying for his studies. However, the star claimed that he was not the duke’s son, although many doubts and evidence remained in the air.

It is important to note that although Philip of Edinburgh allegedly has several illegitimate relationships with women, including Maxwho do not belong to royalty, they may not claim to belong to the crown, since even if they are a prince, these people are not direct relatives of the crown. Queen isabel II.