Lorenzo Insigne, new record as the highest paid in MLS

The MLS revealed this Monday the salaries of the players in the North American league, updating with the signings that arrived in the summer marketwhich reveals that Italian Lorenzo Insigne has a record salary of $14 million, beating Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri by $6 million.

Shaqiri, who just in the winter market, at the beginning of the year, had become the most expensive signing having a salary of $ 8.15 million dollars, he was surpassed by the former Napoli footballer. The former Bayern player had left behind Chicharito Hernández’s salary with LA Galaxy ($7.4 million).

Insigne, who arrived in the summer with the Canadian institution, signed for four seasons and will seek his revenge in 2023, after his club was eliminated by finishing penultimate in the Eastern Conference. The Italian scored 6 goals in 11 games that he played in 2022.

The best paid in MLS

Shaqiri remains the second highest paid in the North American league, this despite being owed to the Chicago Fire in 2022. For his part, the Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is in third place with $7.44 million dollars. Federico Bernardeschi is fourth with $6.26 million dollars.

Another of the outstanding signings during the summer It was Hector Herrera’s with the Houston Dynamo. The Mexican midfielder who left Atlético Madrid to go to the North American league, He is the seventh highest paid with a salary of $5.25 million dollars.

The Mexican Carlos Vela has seen his salary cut once again with LAFC and is currently outside the Top 20 of the highest paid in MLS. The attacker earns $2.74 million dollars, this is less than Rodolfo Pizarro and Jozy Altidore, players who are no longer in MLS.