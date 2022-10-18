Lele Pons underwent emergency surgery and this was the reason

Lele Ponsknown for her humorous content on social networks, who was recently on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis.

According to the publicist of the also urban singer and actress, she began to feel discomfort on Monday. Without thinking, her parents and her fiancé Guaynaa took her to the hospital. “[Al] review it [los doctores] They saw that they had to operate on her appendix,” said Pons’s publicist, Manuel Vera. “Her mother, father and Guaynaa have been there with her.”

After the operation, Pons herself gave details of her state of health and the procedure she underwent. “This is an emergency procedure in which the doctors remove the appendix when it is inflamed,” she explained alongside a photo where she is accompanied by her boyfriend.

“If not treated immediately, it can be life-threatening. Luckily we caught it early on. This is a short surgery with a quick recovery,” he added. “I’ll be back in a couple of days.”

Pons and the Puerto Rican singer got engaged during a concert in August after dating for more than a year. “This is my beautiful girlfriend Lele PonsI want to ask you a question, will you marry me?” Guaynaa told him.

Pons leads a fairly open life on social networks, where millions of followers are entertained by his humorous videos and many others listen to his songs. But few know a part of her that is very different from what these images project: Pons suffers from severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, among other challenges.

The influencer Venezuelan opens up about this condition in “The Secret Life of Lele Pons”a YouTube Originals documentary series that premiered Tuesday in which Pons takes viewers everywhere: from his bedroom to the recording studios and even to therapy with his psychologist and other moments of confrontation with his mental condition.

“What pushed me to want to do it was a little girl,” Pons said in a recent interview with The Associated Press via video link from her home in Los Angeles.